Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Stock Holdings Decreased by Heartland Advisors Inc.

Heartland Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 75.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,127 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 70,078 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Popular were worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Popular by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Popular by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Popular in the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Popular in the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Delta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Popular during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 7,000 shares of Popular stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $542,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Eduardo J. Negron sold 10,000 shares of Popular stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $749,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,033 shares of company stock valued at $1,293,863 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Popular stock opened at $79.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.89. Popular, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.05 and a 1 year high of $83.72. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.22.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $1.21. Popular had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 28.17%. The business had revenue of $632.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Analysts expect that Popular, Inc. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.66%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Popular from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.17.

About Popular

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico and the United States. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

