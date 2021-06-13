PopularCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $211,721.71 (POP)

PopularCoin (CURRENCY:POP) traded 91.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. PopularCoin has a total market capitalization of $211,721.71 and $13.00 worth of PopularCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PopularCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PopularCoin has traded 81.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PopularCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00060127 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.26 or 0.00437324 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,047.32 or 0.99707621 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00007022 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00031686 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00008885 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00011945 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.05 or 0.00066526 BTC.

PopularCoin Profile

PopularCoin (CRYPTO:POP) is a Proof of Work coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. PopularCoin’s total supply is 4,158,754,077 coins. PopularCoin’s official message board is www.popularcoin.com/popology . The Reddit community for PopularCoin is /r/popularcoin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PopularCoin’s official website is www.popularcoin.com . PopularCoin’s official Twitter account is @PopularCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PopularCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling PopularCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PopularCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PopularCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PopularCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PopularCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PopularCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.