Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.88.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Poshmark from $83.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Poshmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Poshmark from $85.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Poshmark from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Poshmark from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

In other Poshmark news, CEO Manish Chandra sold 11,653 shares of Poshmark stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $492,688.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,688.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 17,514 shares of Poshmark stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $740,491.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at $740,491.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,755 shares of company stock worth $2,145,921 over the last 90 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Poshmark in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Poshmark in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Poshmark in the 1st quarter worth $135,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Poshmark in the 1st quarter worth $233,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Poshmark in the 1st quarter worth $304,000. Institutional investors own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:POSH opened at $46.22 on Friday. Poshmark has a 52 week low of $33.23 and a 52 week high of $104.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion and a PE ratio of 36.98.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $80.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.88) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Poshmark will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Poshmark

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

