PotCoin (POT) Price Hits $0.0218 on Top Exchanges

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0218 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, PotCoin has traded up 0% against the US dollar. PotCoin has a market cap of $4.93 million and $9,883.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,771.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,498.51 or 0.06444203 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $611.28 or 0.01576612 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $170.25 or 0.00439123 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.56 or 0.00151050 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $258.64 or 0.00667093 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.62 or 0.00440071 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00007102 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00038970 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 226,306,783 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin . The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.