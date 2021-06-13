Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) Short Interest Update

Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, an increase of 106.0% from the May 13th total of 11,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 969,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Powerbridge Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Powerbridge Technologies during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Powerbridge Technologies during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Powerbridge Technologies alerts:

PBTS stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 595,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,092. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.67. Powerbridge Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.07 and a 1 year high of $9.65.

Powerbridge Technologies Co, Ltd. provides software application and technology solutions and services primarily in China. The company offers Powerbridge System Solutions, which include Trade Enterprise and Trade Compliance, as well as Import & Export Loan and Insurance Processing for customers to streamline their trade operations, trade logistics, and regulatory compliance.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Powerbridge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powerbridge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.