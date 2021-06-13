PRCY Coin Price Reaches $1.44 (PRCY)

PRCY Coin (CURRENCY:PRCY) traded 72.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. One PRCY Coin coin can currently be purchased for $1.44 or 0.00003700 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PRCY Coin has a market cap of $10.76 million and $2.23 million worth of PRCY Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PRCY Coin has traded 128.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002569 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00056252 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.07 or 0.00164541 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.61 or 0.00186475 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $419.73 or 0.01077901 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,980.85 or 1.00105004 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PRCY Coin’s total supply is 60,399,770 coins and its circulating supply is 7,467,603 coins. PRCY Coin’s official Twitter account is @prcycoin . The Reddit community for PRCY Coin is https://reddit.com/r/PRCYCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRCY Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRCY Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PRCY Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

