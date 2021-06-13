Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.15.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PINC. TheStreet cut shares of Premier from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Premier from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays cut shares of Premier from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get Premier alerts:

In related news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $174,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,489,419.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Premier by 10.4% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 7,116,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,881,000 after purchasing an additional 669,785 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Premier by 1.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,400,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,659,000 after purchasing an additional 106,616 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Premier by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,606,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,795,000 after purchasing an additional 54,734 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Premier by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,540,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,359,000 after purchasing an additional 356,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Premier by 3.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,412,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,501,000 after purchasing an additional 115,648 shares in the last quarter. 65.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PINC opened at $33.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.50. Premier has a twelve month low of $30.13 and a twelve month high of $37.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.23.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. Premier had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $469.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Premier will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.54%.

About Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.