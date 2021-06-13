Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC Acquires 4,802 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 282,886 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,802 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises 3.0% of Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $15,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 274.7% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 240.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.86.

In other news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 717,670 shares of company stock worth $39,636,593. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA stock opened at $56.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.77 and a fifty-two week high of $59.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

