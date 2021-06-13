Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC Acquires 650 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals accounts for approximately 1.6% of Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $8,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APD. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,162,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,415,809,000 after purchasing an additional 686,175 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,509,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,232,171,000 after buying an additional 220,007 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,492,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $407,850,000 after acquiring an additional 34,365 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,395,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $392,612,000 after acquiring an additional 16,796 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,356,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $370,618,000 after purchasing an additional 158,482 shares during the period. 82.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APD stock opened at $300.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $293.74. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $229.17 and a 1 year high of $327.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market cap of $66.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 20.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.60%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on APD. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $310.00 price target (up from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.65.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

