Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC Acquires 888 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,496 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 888 shares during the quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Murphy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 181.4% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in PayPal by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 548,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $133,300,000 after buying an additional 19,300 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,864 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 105,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,540,000 after acquiring an additional 27,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 351,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $85,454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,199 shares during the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.80.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $271.45 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.89 and a 1-year high of $309.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $259.14. The stock has a market cap of $318.88 billion, a PE ratio of 61.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total transaction of $1,081,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,238 shares in the company, valued at $5,200,608.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.77, for a total transaction of $2,677,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,205,156.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,042 shares of company stock worth $15,373,019 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

