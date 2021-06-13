Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC Grows Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the quarter. American Water Works accounts for 1.6% of Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $8,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 36,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,609,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in American Water Works by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 34,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,369,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in American Water Works by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. 81.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other American Water Works news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $102,157.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $160.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $29.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.21. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.67 and a twelve month high of $172.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $155.30.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The business had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.90 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 61.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on American Water Works from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. American Water Works has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.20.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

