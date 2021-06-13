Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC Has $1.19 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 576 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 31.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,513.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,351.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,347.01 and a 52-week high of $2,526.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.87 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total transaction of $64,588.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,740.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,075.03, for a total value of $6,225,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,657,847.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,887 shares of company stock worth $167,350,539 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOOG. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,495.63.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

