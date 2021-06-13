Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC Has $12.24 Million Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,723 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,613 shares during the period. Zoetis makes up about 2.4% of Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $12,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 128.6% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on ZTS. Zacks Investment Research raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Bank of America raised Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.38.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $182.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $170.86. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.40 and a 12-month high of $182.85. The company has a market cap of $86.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.77, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 55.11%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.97%.

In related news, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $324,792.75. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total transaction of $1,014,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,068,180.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,692 shares of company stock valued at $3,319,012. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.