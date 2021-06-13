Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC Has $15.91 Million Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,869 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 678 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 3.1% of Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $15,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.1% in the first quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 17,797 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 30.1% during the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 6,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,447 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 36,314 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,573,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TMO shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Barclays assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $534.45.

In other news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total value of $16,147,796.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,872,465.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TMO opened at $465.15 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $330.57 and a 12 month high of $532.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $182.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $467.71.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.69 by $0.52. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.32%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

