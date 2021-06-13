Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC Has $2.55 Million Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC trimmed its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,476 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Camden National Bank acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Stryker by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,130 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,569,000 after buying an additional 16,653 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 20,935 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,130,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Stryker by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,022 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in Stryker by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 214,482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $52,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stryker alerts:

SYK stock opened at $255.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $255.00. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $171.75 and a 52-week high of $268.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 9.57%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 33.92%.

SYK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen upped their target price on Stryker from $255.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Stryker from $265.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.18.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $27,572,883.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.