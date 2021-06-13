Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC Has $5.76 Million Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,038 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $5,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,201,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc grew its holdings in Intuit by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 4,498 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at $1,052,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,311 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,163,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, Sara Bay Financial boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 18,874 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,230,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $472.16 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.19 and a twelve month high of $474.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $422.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.00.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total transaction of $180,590.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,170.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis D. Powell sold 5,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.67, for a total transaction of $2,158,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,234 shares in the company, valued at $1,827,690.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 168,912 shares of company stock worth $72,890,386. 3.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on INTU shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Intuit from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $460.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Intuit from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $465.71.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

