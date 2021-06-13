Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC Has $6.69 Million Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,420 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Generac makes up about 1.3% of Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $6,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Generac during the first quarter worth about $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 623.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Generac by 772.7% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Generac during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in Generac in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GNRC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Generac from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Generac from $366.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.64.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.97, for a total transaction of $1,619,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 644,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,873,502.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $4,925,000 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GNRC stock opened at $349.18 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.72 and a twelve month high of $364.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $321.60.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.48. Generac had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 16.16%. Analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

