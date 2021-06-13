Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC Lowers Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,093 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for approximately 2.3% of Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $11,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Red Cedar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $33,000. 77.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Shares of UNP opened at $221.33 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $161.41 and a fifty-two week high of $231.26. The company has a market cap of $147.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.02%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 52.26%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $239.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Vertical Research started coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.32.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.