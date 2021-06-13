Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC Raises Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing comprises about 1.8% of Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $9,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 223.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 5,744 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 79.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADP shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.81.

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total value of $94,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,658,741.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $106,560.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at $4,295,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,975 shares of company stock valued at $1,374,522. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $199.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $193.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.71. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.31 and a 52-week high of $200.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 44.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.84%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

