Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC Sells 20,515 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC reduced its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 33.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,515 shares during the period. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth about $850,633,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Mondelez International by 775.4% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,519,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,093 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Mondelez International by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,970,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,383 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,984,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindsell Train Ltd boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 31,261,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,708,000 after acquiring an additional 997,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.13.

MDLZ stock opened at $63.78 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.92 and a 12 month high of $64.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.38. The stock has a market cap of $89.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

