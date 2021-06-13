Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC Trims Stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC lessened its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. American Tower comprises approximately 2.2% of Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $11,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMT. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $10,007,780.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,622 shares in the company, valued at $64,510,874.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $718,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,296,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,734 shares of company stock valued at $15,758,862. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $268.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $251.68. The firm has a market cap of $121.78 billion, a PE ratio of 62.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.23. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $197.50 and a 1-year high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 23.40%. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.77%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMT shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on American Tower from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.67.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

