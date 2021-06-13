Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 16,403 Shares of FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,403 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.36% of FirstCash worth $9,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FCFS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in FirstCash by 37.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 10,714 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in FirstCash by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in FirstCash by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in FirstCash by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstCash during the 4th quarter valued at $355,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FCFS shares. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of FirstCash from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCFS opened at $82.95 on Friday. FirstCash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.15 and a 52-week high of $83.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22. FirstCash had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $407.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that FirstCash, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. FirstCash’s payout ratio is 39.87%.

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

