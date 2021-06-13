Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 16,515 Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,908 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 16,515 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.16% of Columbia Sportswear worth $11,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 15,592 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 7,864 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 15,202 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,228,299 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $341,006,000 after buying an additional 474,751 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 55,321 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,844,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 44,581 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,709,000 after buying an additional 16,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on COLM. TheStreet cut Columbia Sportswear from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen upped their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Columbia Sportswear currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.75.

In other news, EVP Joseph P. Boyle sold 13,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $1,498,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,483,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,610,696.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Douglas H. Morse sold 6,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $707,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 21,152 shares of company stock worth $2,324,148 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 40.33% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $103.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.07. Columbia Sportswear has a one year low of $73.11 and a one year high of $114.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 42.11, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.86.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $625.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.33 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 6.40%. Equities analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is 64.20%.

Columbia Sportswear Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

