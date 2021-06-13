Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 53,807 Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 509,820 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,807 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.43% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $10,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,389,446 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,689,000 after acquiring an additional 232,601 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 101,994 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 42,885 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. Connable Office Inc. bought a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,025 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

TPH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. B. Riley increased their price objective on Tri Pointe Homes from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.83.

TPH stock opened at $22.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.50. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.83 and a twelve month high of $26.35.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $716.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.24 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 9.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

About Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

