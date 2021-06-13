Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 420,136 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 6,404 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.82% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp worth $9,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $219,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $176,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $178,000. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock opened at $27.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.23. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $28.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.13. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a negative net margin of 106.72% and a positive return on equity of 4.29%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

In other Berkshire Hills Bancorp news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.51 per share, for a total transaction of $147,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,060. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rheo A. Brouillard sold 10,574 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $284,546.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,117.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 30,367 shares of company stock valued at $749,455 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

BHLB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price (down from $28.00) on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

