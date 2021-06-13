Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,071 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.32% of Sanderson Farms worth $11,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,319,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,298,000 after purchasing an additional 124,846 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,303,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,331,000 after acquiring an additional 89,579 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 846,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,804,000 after acquiring an additional 61,341 shares during the last quarter. Sandbar Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the fourth quarter valued at $5,198,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Sanderson Farms by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 387,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,203,000 after purchasing an additional 29,517 shares during the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAFM opened at $166.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $165.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 48.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.66. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.57 and a 52-week high of $177.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $2.05. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 2.09%. The business’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.43) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -429.27%.

SAFM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays downgraded Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stephens lowered shares of Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Sanderson Farms from $120.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanderson Farms currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.00.

In other news, Director Toni D. Cooley sold 2,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.53, for a total value of $409,512.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,104,431.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

