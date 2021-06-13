Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 12,870 Shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 358,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,870 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.83% of Meridian Bioscience worth $9,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VIVO. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,580,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,545,000 after buying an additional 387,466 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 674,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,613,000 after buying an additional 349,259 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the 4th quarter worth $3,175,000. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the 4th quarter worth $2,715,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,847,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,984,000 after purchasing an additional 118,612 shares during the last quarter. 95.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Meridian Bioscience from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th.

VIVO stock opened at $20.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.74. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.98 and a 52 week high of $30.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.13. The company has a market cap of $894.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.49.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $85.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.24 million. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 26.62% and a return on equity of 32.03%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meridian Bioscience news, CEO John P. Kenny sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 208,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,216,475. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare and PediaStat brands; and urea breath testing for H.

