Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 20,077 Shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 133,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,077 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.39% of Minerals Technologies worth $10,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 66.9% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Minerals Technologies during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Minerals Technologies by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Minerals Technologies by 53.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Minerals Technologies during the first quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Minerals Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.25.

Shares of MTX opened at $83.04 on Friday. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.06 and a twelve month high of $88.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.43.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $452.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.01%.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

