Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 43,646 Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 298,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,646 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.31% of Grocery Outlet worth $11,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 569.7% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,216,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736,555 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its stake in Grocery Outlet by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 8,794,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,173,000 after buying an additional 1,347,685 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Grocery Outlet by 727.8% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,234,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,535,000 after buying an additional 1,085,231 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Grocery Outlet by 4,204.2% during the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 905,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,545,000 after buying an additional 884,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 244.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,105,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,386,000 after buying an additional 784,579 shares during the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grocery Outlet stock opened at $34.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of -0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $32.07 and a 12 month high of $48.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.00.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $752.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $856,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,500,339.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director S. Macgregor Jr. Read sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $4,021,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 106,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,290,728.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 250,430 shares of company stock valued at $9,606,250 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on GO. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Grocery Outlet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.08.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

