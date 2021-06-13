Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 52,258 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 692.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 59,808 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,258 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Five9 worth $9,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVN. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Five9 by 819.3% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,077,663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $168,471,000 after purchasing an additional 960,440 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Five9 in the fourth quarter worth about $86,336,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 12.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,066,902 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $635,776,000 after acquiring an additional 449,754 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 19,083.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 272,017 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,440,000 after acquiring an additional 270,599 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 272,635 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,548,000 after acquiring an additional 113,277 shares during the period. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FIVN shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Five9 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Five9 from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Five9 from $163.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Five9 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Five9 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.44.

In other news, EVP Scott Welch sold 10,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.96, for a total transaction of $1,610,880.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,416,210.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $193,203.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 126,406 shares of company stock worth $20,677,364. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIVN stock opened at $165.76 on Friday. Five9, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.41 and a 1 year high of $201.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a current ratio of 6.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $170.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -233.46 and a beta of 0.49.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.35. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $137.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.55 million. Equities research analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

