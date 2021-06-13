Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 341,727 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 14,389 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Franklin Resources worth $10,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 113,249 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 29,676 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 694,950 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $17,367,000 after purchasing an additional 38,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 123,333 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 24,332 shares during the last quarter. 44.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BEN opened at $34.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.24. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.97 and a 1-year high of $35.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The closed-end fund reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The company’s revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is currently 42.91%.

In related news, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 20,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total transaction of $595,819.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $166,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,782 shares of company stock valued at $913,670. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BEN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.90.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

