Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,941 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.03% of The Children’s Place worth $10,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLCE. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The Children’s Place during the 4th quarter worth approximately $589,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in shares of The Children’s Place in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,638,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Children’s Place in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,510,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Children’s Place by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,290,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,751,000 after purchasing an additional 168,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The Children’s Place by 93.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 284,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,258,000 after purchasing an additional 137,228 shares during the last quarter.

PLCE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded The Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. TheStreet upgraded The Children’s Place from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. B. Riley lifted their price target on The Children’s Place from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on The Children’s Place from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.27.

Shares of PLCE opened at $97.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.18, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.27. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.78 and a 52-week high of $103.33.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $3.22. The business had revenue of $435.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.15 million. The Children’s Place had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 66.88%. The business’s revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.96) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Children’s Place

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.

