Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $10.26 Million Holdings in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,936 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,239 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Urban Outfitters worth $10,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Urban Outfitters by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Urban Outfitters by 521.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,071 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at $175,000. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:URBN opened at $38.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,867.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.37. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.41 and a fifty-two week high of $41.95.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $927.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.17 million. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 0.87%. Urban Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.41) EPS. Analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Urban Outfitters news, COO Frank Conforti sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $684,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,654. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward N. Antoian sold 19,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.08, for a total transaction of $717,127.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,334 shares in the company, valued at $791,064.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,046 shares of company stock worth $4,014,147 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

URBN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.14.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

