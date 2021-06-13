Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $10.56 Million Stock Position in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 173,649 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,611 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Mercury General worth $10,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Mercury General by 211.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 262,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,701,000 after acquiring an additional 178,185 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Mercury General by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,505,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,580,000 after acquiring an additional 15,824 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Mercury General in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,860,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mercury General by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 581,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,357,000 after purchasing an additional 49,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mercury General by 119.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Mercury General alerts:

Separately, Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Mercury General in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

NYSE:MCY opened at $60.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. Mercury General Co. has a 52 week low of $38.99 and a 52 week high of $67.88. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.40.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $951.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.68 million. Mercury General had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 16.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mercury General Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.632 per share. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.67%.

About Mercury General

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. It also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance. The company's automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

Read More: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.