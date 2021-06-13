Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $10.58 Million Holdings in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) by 104.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 216,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110,256 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of National Beverage worth $10,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FIZZ. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Beverage by 93.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,640,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,034,000 after buying an additional 1,758,118 shares during the last quarter. RK Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the first quarter worth about $11,443,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of National Beverage during the 4th quarter worth about $9,927,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of National Beverage by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 298,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,600,000 after purchasing an additional 63,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of National Beverage by 809.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,906,000 after purchasing an additional 61,907 shares during the last quarter. 26.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FIZZ opened at $49.35 on Friday. National Beverage Corp. has a twelve month low of $27.58 and a twelve month high of $98.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.95.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $245.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.50 million. National Beverage had a return on equity of 37.33% and a net margin of 15.95%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that National Beverage Corp. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

National Beverage Profile

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix CÃºrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

