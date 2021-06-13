Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $10.62 Million Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 24.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 539,848 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 175,136 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.15% of Hanesbrands worth $10,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 72,326 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 49,627 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 105,789 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 1.9% during the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 43,248 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,125 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.17 per share, for a total transaction of $95,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,603 shares in the company, valued at $279,939.51. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph W. Cavaliere acquired 13,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.76 per share, for a total transaction of $256,543.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 77,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,103.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HBI opened at $19.53 on Friday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $22.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.09. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.56, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 71.51% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

HBI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Hanesbrands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hanesbrands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.11.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

