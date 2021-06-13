Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $10.96 Million Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 584,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,495 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of Kimco Realty worth $10,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO David Jamieson sold 89,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $1,982,519.50. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Kimco Realty stock opened at $22.10 on Friday. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $10.03 and a 12-month high of $22.31. The company has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.72.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 99.83%. Analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.12%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KIM. Truist boosted their price objective on Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kimco Realty from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Kimco Realty in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.57.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

