Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $9.36 Million Stock Position in Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 314,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.69% of Meredith worth $9,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDP. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new position in Meredith during the 4th quarter valued at $35,189,000. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in Meredith by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,453,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,502,000 after purchasing an additional 727,020 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Meredith during the 4th quarter valued at $10,153,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Meredith by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,410,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,082,000 after buying an additional 377,162 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Meredith by 211.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 391,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,509,000 after buying an additional 265,587 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDP opened at $41.95 on Friday. Meredith Co. has a 1 year low of $10.75 and a 1 year high of $43.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 2.35.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.21. Meredith had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The company had revenue of $664.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Meredith’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Meredith Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MDP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meredith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Meredith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

About Meredith

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

