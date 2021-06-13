Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $9.57 Million Stake in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) by 36.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 183,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 104,334 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.69% of Stewart Information Services worth $9,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,925,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $204,261,000 after purchasing an additional 10,266 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 7,137 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services in the first quarter valued at about $328,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 14.5% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 330,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,200,000 after acquiring an additional 41,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 90.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE STC opened at $59.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Stewart Information Services Co. has a twelve month low of $30.40 and a twelve month high of $62.44.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.89. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $688.59 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.79%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Stewart Information Services from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

