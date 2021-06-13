Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) by 55.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 297,540 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.30% of Brookfield Business Partners worth $9,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 1,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 761.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 15,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new stake in Brookfield Business Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,252,000. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Business Partners alerts:

In other Brookfield Business Partners news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 12,800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $166,656,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BBU shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Brookfield Business Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised Brookfield Business Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. iA Financial assumed coverage on Brookfield Business Partners in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Business Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

BBU opened at $45.27 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.89. Brookfield Business Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $25.68 and a 52-week high of $49.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.64.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $1.89. Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 5.41%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -11.50%.

Brookfield Business Partners Profile

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.