Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 16,229 Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,229 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Insperity worth $10,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Insperity by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Insperity during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Insperity by 24.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Insperity during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Insperity by 253.7% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Insperity alerts:

NSP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist upped their price target on shares of Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Insperity from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

In related news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.01, for a total value of $1,335,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,563,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 48,308 shares of company stock worth $4,405,241. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSP opened at $92.07 on Friday. Insperity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.85 and a twelve month high of $95.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.42.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. Insperity had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 271.01%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.85%.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

See Also: Analyst Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.