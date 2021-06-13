Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 32,773 Shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 136.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,773 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Mirati Therapeutics worth $9,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 348.2% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 17,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 13,623 shares during the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,565,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 189.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,573,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $783,456,000 after purchasing an additional 293,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,773,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares during the last quarter.

MRTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $255.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $208.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (down previously from $245.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.92.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, EVP Benjamin Hickey sold 2,369 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total transaction of $417,986.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,148,695.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 435 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.34, for a total transaction of $67,137.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,850 shares in the company, valued at $8,311,209. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,054 shares of company stock worth $883,622 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

MRTX opened at $172.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $158.93. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.76 and a 1 year high of $249.42.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.13) by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.17 million. Mirati Therapeutics’s revenue was down 96.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.02) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

