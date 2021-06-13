Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 73,807 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) by 1,928.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,635 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,807 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $10,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZG. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,712,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,713,000 after purchasing an additional 670,068 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Zillow Group by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,568,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $468,769,000 after buying an additional 388,568 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,365,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,410,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,804,000. Institutional investors own 22.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $215.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.38.

Shares of ZG stock opened at $113.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.10 billion, a PE ratio of 709.23, a PEG ratio of 84.89 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $124.72. The company has a current ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.26 and a 52-week high of $212.40.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 1.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

