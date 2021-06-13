Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $9,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWD. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 211.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 171,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,275,000 after buying an additional 116,552 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 138.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 59,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,075,000 after purchasing an additional 34,329 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period.

Shares of IWD stock opened at $160.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $158.51. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.92 and a fifty-two week high of $163.39.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

