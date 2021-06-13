Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Position in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 330,177 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,942 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.45% of NetScout Systems worth $9,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NTCT. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. 94.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total transaction of $80,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,314.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total value of $197,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,026 shares in the company, valued at $843,885.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

NetScout Systems stock opened at $30.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.48, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $19.76 and a one year high of $31.91.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $213.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.97 million. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 2.33%. NetScout Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance, security, and business analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

