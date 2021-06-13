Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stake in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 563,323 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 82,340 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.35% of Fulton Financial worth $9,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fulton Financial during the first quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Fulton Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

FULT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fulton Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

FULT opened at $16.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.24. Fulton Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $8.89 and a 12-month high of $18.41.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $262.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.22 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 22.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is an increase from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is currently 51.85%.

In related news, EVP Meg R. Mueller sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $198,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

