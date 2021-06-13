Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.67% of Dine Brands Global worth $10,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 442 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total transaction of $44,082.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,825.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DIN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded Dine Brands Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $81.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. CL King lifted their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $83.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.27.

Shares of Dine Brands Global stock opened at $92.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -15.39 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.59. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.31 and a 1-year high of $100.70.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.45 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 14.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Dine Brands Global Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

