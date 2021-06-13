Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 526.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,629 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,463 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.06% of MongoDB worth $10,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 590.7% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 15,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after acquiring an additional 13,014 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 77.9% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,439,000 after acquiring an additional 17,097 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,374,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 4.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 225,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.73, for a total transaction of $65,189,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 457,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,502,220.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 3,988 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.95, for a total value of $1,228,104.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,081,491.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 376,807 shares of company stock valued at $109,657,287 in the last three months. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MongoDB stock opened at $334.10 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $186.27 and a one year high of $428.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $292.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46. The company has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.47 and a beta of 0.73.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $181.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.96 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 1,062.47% and a negative net margin of 43.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on MongoDB from $415.00 to $377.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on MongoDB from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price objective on MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $374.25.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

