Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 10,500 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $11,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNW. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PNW. Barclays increased their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.25.

PNW stock opened at $87.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.30. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $69.29 and a twelve month high of $91.88.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $696.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.94 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is presently 68.17%.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

