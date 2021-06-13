Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 3,028 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,028 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $9,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJH. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,775.0% during the 4th quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period.

IJH opened at $274.17 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $169.18 and a 1-year high of $277.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.55.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

